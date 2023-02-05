Central Avenue WasteWater OverFlow

CHARLOTTE, N.C. ( NEW RELEASE ) –Charlotte Water crews are responding to a wastewater overflow near Central Avenue.

Crew members are setting up pumps and pipes. CLTwater will send out an update once gallons are estimated.

How You Can Help:

Toss in the trash: paper towels, wipes, hair, cotton swabs, feminine products, dental floss, coffee grounds, and excess food.

paper towels, wipes, hair, cotton swabs, feminine products, dental floss, coffee grounds, and excess food. Toss in the toilet: only toilet paper.

paper. Kitchen sink: soap suds, small amounts of foods from plate, and liquids (no fats, oils, or grease).

soap suds, small amounts of foods from plate, and liquids (no fats, oils, or grease). Take to a full-service recycling center: used and expired oils and grease.

Suspect A Sewage Spill? Call 311 or 704-336-7600. We respond 24 hours-a-day.

Charlotte Water crews maintain more than 4,526 miles of wastewater pipe. Charges from monthly water bills fund preventative maintenance, emergency response, and the safe daily delivery of more than 91 million gallons of wastewater to treatment plants, where wastewater is treated to high water quality standards and released back into our waterways.

To learn more go to www.charlottewater.org