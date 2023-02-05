Charlotte Fire Department Controls Electrical House Fire In South Charlotte

CHARLOTTE N.C. – The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a house fire in Southwest Charlotte Sunday, February 5th.

Around 10:00 a.m. officials received a call regarding a house fire on Agnew Drive near highway 160.

Responders were able to control the fire in approximately 20 minutes. Mecklenburg Emergency Services evaluated house occupants. According to a tweet by the Charlotte Fire Department, investigators say the fire was accidental due to an electrical issue.

STRUCTURE FIRE UPDATE; 6900 block of Agnew Dr; firefighters controlled the fire in 20min; occupant evaluated by @MecklenburgEMS; Investigators deemed the fire accidental due to an electrical issue; working smoke alarms alerted family; @GCRRedCross assisting; estimated loss $70k. pic.twitter.com/BIjCVFBEt4 — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) February 5, 2023

The family was alerted by working smoke alarms in the home. Damages have been estimated to be about $70,000.