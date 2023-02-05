Charlotte Fire Department Controls Electrical House Fire In South Charlotte

CHARLOTTE N.C. – The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a house fire in Southwest Charlotte Sunday, February 5th.
Around 10:00 a.m. officials received a call regarding a house fire on Agnew Drive near highway 160.
Responders were able to control the fire in approximately 20 minutes. Mecklenburg Emergency Services evaluated house occupants. According to a tweet by the Charlotte Fire Department, investigators say the fire was accidental due to an electrical issue.
The family was alerted by working smoke alarms in the home. Damages have been estimated to be about $70,000.