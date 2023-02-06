Suspects Sought After Shots Fired At Northlake Mall

UPDATE (02/06/23):

CHARLOTTE — CMPD has picture of three people they say were involved in the shooting at Northlake Mall on Sunday. Anyone with information on the people pictured are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

CMPD needs your help identifying these subjects who were involved in a shooting incident that occurred at Northlake Mall on February 5,2023 ,1:45pm. ☎ Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or from the mobile app @P3TIPS submit your anonymous tip for💰leading to an arrest. pic.twitter.com/sTLhQ5sb5n — Charlotte Crime Stoppers (@CLTCrimeStopper) February 6, 2023

ORIGINAL POST (02/05/23):

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – CMPD is conducting an investigation of shots fired inside Northlake Mall.

They say a preliminary investigation indicates this is an isolated incident, and there is no active shooter.

Officers rushed to the mall around 2 p.m. Police say a fight broke out between two people in front of a shoe store. One of them fired a gun. No one was hit.

MEDIC responded for an unrelated medical situation. Officials closed the mall for the remainder of the day after the incident. Police have not said if anyone was arrested.

They’re working with mall officials to increase security over the next few days.

Mall officials have closed the mall for the day.