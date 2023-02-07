73-Year-Old Woman Dies After October Crash in Ballantyne

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police say a 73-year-old woman has died after a car accident on October 25th, 2022.

The accident happened around 2:15 p.m. near the intersection of Ballantyne Commons Parkway and Ballantyne Medical Park. Police say four vehicles were involved.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say the driver of a Toyota Highlander was making a left turn from Ballantyne Commons Parkway onto Ballantyne Medical Place. As the driver was making the turn, the SUV was struck on the front right passenger side by a Ford Mustang. The SUV then collided with two other vehicles.

Police say the passenger in the Toyota Highlander, Mythili Mulpuri, died on February 4th from injuries sustained in the crash.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing. We will update this story as more information becomes available.