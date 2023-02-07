Dynamic Health Carolinas February 2023 Events

Emily Bryson, News Release,

CHARLOTTE, NC — Dynamic Health Carolinas is hosting several events during the month of February. All tickets are complimentary.

Work Out Wednesday & Your Health

February 1st, 8th, 15th, and 22nd are Workout Wednesdays. Schedule a 1:1 with a provider to talk about exercises at home and learn about additional health options.

Location: 4705 South Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28217

Providing

  • At home Exercise Plan
  • Inflammation Relief Program
  • Detox
  • Gut Cleanse
  • Supplements
  • Weight loss Program
  • Red Light Therapy Package

Helps with issues such as

  • Lack of energy
  • Sleep problems
  • Gastrointestinal issues (IBS, IBD, Colitis, etc.)
  • Blood sugar issues
  • Weight problems

Click here for more information on this event.

Super Bowl Day Party

When: Friday, February 10th, 2023 from 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Where: 4705 South Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28217

What: Super Bowl day party! Wear your jersey, tag Dynamic Health on social media & grab lunch.

Click here for more information on this event.