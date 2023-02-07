Dynamic Health Carolinas February 2023 Events

CHARLOTTE, NC — Dynamic Health Carolinas is hosting several events during the month of February. All tickets are complimentary.
Work Out Wednesday & Your Health
February 1st, 8th, 15th, and 22nd are Workout Wednesdays. Schedule a 1:1 with a provider to talk about exercises at home and learn about additional health options.
Location: 4705 South Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28217
Providing
- At home Exercise Plan
- Inflammation Relief Program
- Detox
- Gut Cleanse
- Supplements
- Weight loss Program
- Red Light Therapy Package
Helps with issues such as
- Lack of energy
- Sleep problems
- Gastrointestinal issues (IBS, IBD, Colitis, etc.)
- Blood sugar issues
- Weight problems
Super Bowl Day Party
When: Friday, February 10th, 2023 from 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Where: 4705 South Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28217
What: Super Bowl day party! Wear your jersey, tag Dynamic Health on social media & grab lunch.
