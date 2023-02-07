Dynamic Health Carolinas February 2023 Events

CHARLOTTE, NC — Dynamic Health Carolinas is hosting several events during the month of February. All tickets are complimentary.

Work Out Wednesday & Your Health

February 1st, 8th, 15th, and 22nd are Workout Wednesdays. Schedule a 1:1 with a provider to talk about exercises at home and learn about additional health options.

Location: 4705 South Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28217

Providing

At home Exercise Plan

Inflammation Relief Program

Detox

Gut Cleanse

Supplements

Weight loss Program

Red Light Therapy Package

Helps with issues such as

Lack of energy

Sleep problems

Gastrointestinal issues (IBS, IBD, Colitis, etc.)

Blood sugar issues

Weight problems

Click here for more information on this event.

Super Bowl Day Party

When: Friday, February 10th, 2023 from 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Where: 4705 South Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28217

What: Super Bowl day party! Wear your jersey, tag Dynamic Health on social media & grab lunch.

Click here for more information on this event.