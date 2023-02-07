Pleasant Warm-Up

AM Headlines:

Chilly and clear start

Pleasant and warmer Tuesday

Feeling like April mid-week (Highs near 70!)

Cold front brings rain late week

Cooler Weekend (Back into the low to mid 50s) Discussion:

The big story this week will be the change in temperature. High pressure will keep control of our forecast for the next few days. That will keep us dry, and allow temps to jump into the mid to upper 60s. Overnight lows will also stay milder. Temps will only fall into the low 40s tonight. Added clouds will keep temps in the low to mid-50s Thursday and Friday mornings. We could have our first 70-degree day of the year Thursday. The last time temps got that warm was back in early December. A cold front will bring rain to the region Thursday before stalling near the Carolina coast. A warm front to our south will lift north Friday with another disturbance bringing more rain to the region Friday. Cooler temps arrive for the weekend. Highs will fall to the low to mid-50s — near average — while lows tumble below freezing Sunday morning.