Roses Are Red, Violets Are Blue, Bojangles Has The Perfect Sweet Treat For You

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) – Warming hearts and tummies across the Southeast, Heart-Shaped Bo-Berry Biscuits ® are returning to Bojangles menus today, for a limited time only. The tasty treats make the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for that special someone, friend, or even yourself.

“Forget flowers and jewelry, nothing says ‘I love you’ like opening a warm box filled with delicious and festive biscuits,” said Marshall Scarborough, vice president of menu and culinary innovation for Bojangles. “The best part: you can share these with anyone including loved ones, friends and co-workers, but they taste so good you may want to keep them to yourself.”

Each Heart-Shaped Bo-Berry Biscuit ® is made from scratch by a Bojangles-certified biscuit maker. With Bo-Berries baked inside and a decadent vanilla icing drizzle, the delightfully sweet biscuit pairs well with a delicious cup of Bojangles coffee.

Enjoy a Heart-Shaped Bo-Berry Biscuit ® for breakfast, as a midday pick-me-up or dessert, but remember, these lovely-shaped biscuits will only be available from Feb. 6 to Feb. 19 or while supplies last at participating locations.

In addition, fans looking to step up their gift game this year can surprise that special someone with “You’re the Chicken to my Biscuit” T-shirts, a biscuit-shaped pillow, or other fun Bojangles-branded gear from the Bojangles online store.