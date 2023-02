SALISBURY, N.C. — Seven students and a bus driver have been transported to an area hospital after a bus accident on Tuesday.

The crash happened around 4:20 p.m. on Jack Brown Road.

A district official with Rowan-Salisbury Schools says, the bus was transporting students home from West Rowan High School. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Emergency officials have not released the cause of the accident.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.