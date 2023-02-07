Tasty Tuesday: Urban Sweets Co.

CHARLOTTE, NC — For Tasty Tuesday, Rising’s Rachael Maurer stopped by Urban Sweets with Founder Kristen Stewart to make ice cream treats ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Each of their flavors are named for something related to Charlotte. Currently they offer hand scooped ice cream in cones, cups and pints.

Cones or Cups are $7 each and pints are $10 each or four for $30. The monthly pint service provides four pints each month, plus a surprise,

for annual membership of $300 paid in full. Three, six and nine month options are also available. Shipping is additional.

