Intentionally Set Fire At Apartment Complex Under Investigation in Mooresville

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The Mooresville Fire Marshal’s Office say they are investigating an intentionally set fire at an apartment complex.

On Tuesday, around 10 p.m., firefighters were called to Avalon Park Circle to check an extinguished fire at an apartment complex. Due to the nature of the fire, officials say they contacted the fire marshal’s office. Investigators determined that a small fire had been intentionally set causing damage to the apartment building.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

Authorities are asking if anyone has information about the fire, place contact Iredell County Crime Stoppers at 704-658-9056 or Mooresville Police Department at 704-664-3311.