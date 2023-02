CHARLOTTE, NC — Mann Travels 40th Annual Travel & Cruise Show will take place on February 18th, 2023 from 11 AM – 4 PM at the Charlotte Convention Center.

Talk to experts, representatives from the world’s leading cruise lines, tour companies, and resorts & tourism boards.

Entertainment for the whole family with games, giveaways, and more! You can book your vacation at the show.

Click here for more information and to RSVP to this event.