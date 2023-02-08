More Clouds Wednesday, but Staying Warm and Dry

AM Headlines:

Chilly start, warmer afternoon

Cold front brings scattered showers Thursday

Rain continues through start of the weekend

Cooler weekend

Wintry scenario Sunday?

Warmer next week Discussion:

Still feeling a little chilly this morning with temps in the 30s and 40s across the region. Highs will reach the upper 60s to low 70s this afternoon under partly cloudy skies. A cold front will slowly move into the region tomorrow before stalling overnight. Scattered showers pick up Thursday afternoon with temps only falling into the upper 50s Thursday night. Showers will continue through the day Friday with the front moving off the coast early Saturday with temps falling back into the low 50s Saturday night and 30s Sunday morning. Things get interesting from here on out..models are trending toward a low developing across the south and pushing north along the Carolina coast Sunday. This setup could lead to a wintry mix Sunday — even across the Piedmont. It is still a good 5 days out, so things can and will likely change, but an interesting development and something to watch going into the weekend. Next week will be warmer than the weekend with highs back in the low 60s by Monday.