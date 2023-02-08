Union County Public Schools Introduces Program To Help With Teacher Shortage

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — The teacher shortage is becoming an even bigger problem than in years past. A recent report by the state shows 5,500 teacher vacancies across North Carolina. That number is up a whopping 58% from last year.

In Union County, they have a plan to recruit the next wave of educators.

“It’s really opened my eyes about how great and rewarding this profession is,” said Katherine Plutzker.

Students at Weddington High School like Plutzker and Olivia Russo are part of a pilot teaching program giving the next generation a chance to see if that’s the career path they want to go down.

“I have three hours from Tuesday to Thursday and i basically am a teacher for some of that time,” said Russo of the program.

Union County Public Schools partnered with Wingate University and South Piedmont Community College to address a growing need. The new program lets high school students get experience while earning degrees from the schools. with scholarship options along the way,

“A caveat will be when it comes to scholarships that we are giving to the students who are part of this that end up taking that road to Wingate scholarship, those will be the students that we say we expect you to come back and teach for Union County Public Schools,” said Superintendent Dr. Andrew Houlihan.

Union County had less than 100 teacher openings this year.

Next school year, the program will also be available at Porter Ridge High School.