CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a deadly train accident involving a pedestrian.

The accident happened near Eastway Drive just after 1 p.m. on Thursday.

Amtrak train 75 was traveling from Raleigh to Charlotte. Amtrak officials say an individual who was trespassing on the train tracks was struck by the train.

There were no injuries to the 80 passengers or crew onboard.

The victim’s name has not been released.