Students At Davidson Day Raise Money To Buy Teacher A Ticket To Super Bowl

DAVIDSON, N.C. — There’s always that one teacher who has a special place in a students heart. For a couple of Davidson Day High School students, it’s Steve McGill.

“He has a talent to make a connection with every single student he teaches,” said Davidson High junior Grace Mitchell.

The 56-year-old teacher has made it his life’s mission to shape the youth.

“I realized I can’t measure success by how much money I make, I have to measure success by how many lives I touch,” said McGill on his teaching philosophy.

On top of being an exceptional teacher, McGill is also a die hard Philadelphia Eagles fan. When his team made it to the Super Bowl last week, Mitchell and Natalie Munroe saw an opportunity to show their appreciation.

“I was sitting in his class and thinking, oh my god, what if we send him to the super bowl?” explained Munroe.

The two created a GoFundMe to raise $8,000 to buy their teacher a ticket to the Super Bowl and pay for all of his expenses.

A viral Tik Tok video posted by Mitchell pushed the two to their goal. It has more than one million views. They raised the money they needed to buy their teacher a ticket and his expenses.

“The idea of going to the Super Bowl honestly wasn’t even a dream. It seemed so impossible,” explained McGill.