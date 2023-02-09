US Navy Vessel Comes Ashore In Cherry Grove, South Carolina

1/4

HORRY COUNTY, SOUTH CAROLINA — A large landing craft air cushion (LCAC) vehicle gathered a large crowd in North Myrtle Beach on Thursday morning.

This U.S. Navy Vessel purposely beached itself Thursday morning to make a routine supply run.

North Myrtle Beach Rescue posted on Facebook saying, “This morning Service men and women from the US Navy paid a visit to Cherry Grove to pick up some supplies for their offshore operation that is ongoing just off our coast.”

The vessel left the beach around 2 PM and is heading back out to sea.