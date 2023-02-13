15-Year-Old Victim of Accidental Shooting in East Mecklenburg County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has identified the teen that was killed after an accidental shooting in east Mecklenburg County.

Police identified the victim as 15-year-old Steven Gomez.

On Sunday, detectives responded to a home in the 9800 block of Coriander Court just after 4 p.m. When they arrived, detectives discovered Gomez suffering from a gunshot wound. Medic pronounced him deceased at the home.

According to CMPD, Gomez was accidentally shot while playing video games. Few details have been released but police say they have interviewed individuals involved in the case and are not looking for any suspects.

This case remains under investigation and authorities say they will consult with the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office.

