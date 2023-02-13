Levine Children’s Hospital Requesting Valentine’s Cards For Patients

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — “Roses are red, violets are blue, write a sweet Valentine’s Day card, and we’ll know what to do,” says the Levine Children’s Hospital.

They are inviting the community to help make Valentine’s Day extra special for patients at Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital by sending them a virtual card!

It’s free and takes less than a minute. It can be a silly poem, clever joke, words of encouragement, or anything else. Employees at the hospital will handpick a patient to deliver the virtual cards to who they know will love it!

Anyone can send a message by visiting: levinechildrens.org/cards