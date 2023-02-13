Two Killed in South Charlotte Accident

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Speed and impairment appear to be factors in a crash that killed two people in south Charlotte, police say.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says officers responded to an accident call on Providence Road West just before 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

When they arrived they found a 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee, a 2012 Ford Econoline van and a 2009 Hyundai Genesis had been involved in a crash. According to officers at the scene, a was traveling west on Providence Road West, crossed the center line and struck the Ford Econoline van head-on. The Hyundai then struck the rear of the van. The driver of the Ford was wearing a seatbelt but the driver of the Jeep was not.

The driver of the Jeep, 32-year-old Mitchell Virgulti, and the driver of the Ford were both pronounced dead at the scene. Medic transported the driver and front passenger of the Hyundai to a nearby hospital.

According to CMPD, speed and impairment appear to be factors for the driver of the Jeep. They say it is unknown if speed or impairment is a factor for the driver of the Ford. Toxicology results are pending for both drivers.

Police have not identified the Ford driver at this time. They say they are still trying to notify family members.

This crash remains under investigation.