Warming Up and Drying Out

AM Headlines:

Patchy Black Ice Monday AM

Much warmer today

Dry through Wednesday

Rain and Storms Thu/Fri Discussion:

Wintry and wet weather has cleared out this morning. However, with dropping temps patchy black ice could be a problem across the higher terrain. Temps will warm up today though with highs reaching the mid 60s. In fact, high pressure will keep us warm and dry for the first half of the week. We will need to watch for storms Thursday into Friday and the threat for localized flooding.