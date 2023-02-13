Warming Up and Drying Out
AM Headlines:
- Patchy Black Ice Monday AM
- Much warmer today
- Dry through Wednesday
- Rain and Storms Thu/Fri
Discussion:
Wintry and wet weather has cleared out this morning. However, with dropping temps patchy black ice could be a problem across the higher terrain. Temps will warm up today though with highs reaching the mid 60s. In fact, high pressure will keep us warm and dry for the first half of the week. We will need to watch for storms Thursday into Friday and the threat for localized flooding.