CMPD: Man Killed After Shots Fired On Billy Graham Parkway

(UPDATE: 02/14/23): Police have released the name of the victim that was shot and killed on Billy Graham Parkway on Sunday.

The man has been identified as 30-year-old Deshaun Moore.

CMPD says 23-year-old Thomas Glover Jr., has been arrested and charged in connection to the deadly shooting. He is charged with murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The investigation into this case is ongoing.

CHARLOTTE — CMPD is investigating what led to a deadly shooting in southwest Charlotte. Detectives rushed to Billy Graham Parkway near Westmont Drive, around 3 p.m. Sunday. Someone driving a car called 911 to report someone fired shots into their vehicle, hitting the passenger. The victim was transported to the hospital where he died.

Detectives are trying to determine if this was a case of road rage. They’re interviewing the other people in that car. So far, police have not released the identity of the man who was killed.

Police say they could use traffic cameras to try and identify any possible suspects. If you know anything about this case, call Crimestoppers.