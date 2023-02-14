CMPD: Two Shot and Killed in South End

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people were shot and killed in South End late Monday night.

Central Division officers responded to the 100 block of West Summit Avenue near South Tryon Street for an assault with a deadly weapon call at 11:47 p.m.

Officers found 23-year-old Dionyah Thompson suffering from a gunshot wound. Thompson was pronounced deceased by Medic at the scene. A man was also found shot and was transported to Atrium Health. Police say he later died at the hospital. The man has not been identified at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS.