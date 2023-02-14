Pleasant Warm Up for Valentine’s Day

AM Headlines:

Clear skies, cool temps to start Tuesday

Warm and mostly sunny V-Day

Clouds build late afternoon

Above-average highs through the end of the week

Rain returns late Thursday into Friday AM Discussion:

We’ve got a gorgeous setup for Valentine’s Day. Clear skies through most of the afternoon with highs reaching the upper 60s today. High pressure will move off the coast mid-week allowing for moisture to begin to build back into the region. This means just isolated shower chances beginning Wednesday. Temps will remain warm in the afternoon with highs in the upper 60s Wednesday and lows falling to the low 50s overnight. The warmest day will be Thursday. Clouds will build in as a cold front approaches from the west. Showers and storms will be possible overnight into early Friday. Heavy rainfall still remains a concern and will be something to watch through early Friday. Cooler this weekend with lows falling below freezing Saturday morning with highs only reaching the low 50s. Temps will warm back into the mid-60s by Monday.