CMS: Rocky River High Basketball Player Collapses On Court

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Rocky River High School basketball player collapsed during a game Tuesday night.

Henry Price was playing in the Southwestern 4A Conference tournament at Independence High School.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg School officials say Atrium Health athletic trainers immediately responded to provide medical care to Price. He was rushed to the hospital for additional treatment.

CMS could not tell us Price’s condition but in a statement they said:

“We are hopeful for a speedy recover and ask that you join us in keeping the student and his family in your thoughts and prayers. Thank you for your continued support of the Rocky River community.”

Grief counselors will be at Rocky River High for students throughout the week, the district says.