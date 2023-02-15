Non-Profit Sending Concord Teen Battling Cancer On Dream Trip

CONCORD, N.C. — A Concord boy battling cancer is getting a dream trip to Orlando thanks to a non-profit.

Doctors diagnosed David Buckland with leukemia a day after his 13th birthday. After months of treatment, David received even worse news when he found out last month he had a liver disease caused by a rare side effect of the chemotherapy.

“You have the knowledge that there’s a chance you could lose your kid. That had to be the scariest part just because it’s not something you prepare for,” said David’s father Joe Buckland.

The non-profit, Campaign One At A Time, recently reached its $5,000 goal.

Once David is able, he and his family will take their trip to Universal Studios and Disney World in Orlando.