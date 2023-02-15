Pollen Counts Ticking Up With Spring Feels
AM Headlines:
- Not as cold of a start
- More clouds, but still mild today
- Isolated showers Wednesday
- Big warm up Thursday — highs in the 70s
- Cold front brings rain and a few storms Thu PM – Fri AM
- Cooler start to Presidents Weekend
Discussion:
Clouds build in today with highs remaining mild in the mid 60s. A cold front is approaching from the west with temps climbing into the low to mid 70s Thursday. Severe threat looks to remain to our west, but an isolated strong storm or two capable of producing strong winds can’t be totally ruled out through early Friday morning. Heavy rainfall also possible with isolated flooding threat. Totals will be as high as 1-1.5″. Temps will be cooling into the low 50s Friday afternoon with the front moving off the Carolina coast Friday evening. Temps will fall below freezing Saturday morning with highs in the low 50s during the day. Drying out for the weekend. Temps will climb back into the mid 60s by President’s Day. Showers return Monday night into Tuesday morning.