Pollen Counts Ticking Up With Spring Feels

AM Headlines:

Not as cold of a start

More clouds, but still mild today

Isolated showers Wednesday

Big warm up Thursday — highs in the 70s

Cold front brings rain and a few storms Thu PM – Fri AM

Cooler start to Presidents Weekend Discussion:

Clouds build in today with highs remaining mild in the mid 60s. A cold front is approaching from the west with temps climbing into the low to mid 70s Thursday. Severe threat looks to remain to our west, but an isolated strong storm or two capable of producing strong winds can’t be totally ruled out through early Friday morning. Heavy rainfall also possible with isolated flooding threat. Totals will be as high as 1-1.5″. Temps will be cooling into the low 50s Friday afternoon with the front moving off the Carolina coast Friday evening. Temps will fall below freezing Saturday morning with highs in the low 50s during the day. Drying out for the weekend. Temps will climb back into the mid 60s by President’s Day. Showers return Monday night into Tuesday morning.