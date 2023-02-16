Charlotte Conservatory Returns To Booth Playhouse With The Smash Broadway Hit POTUS

CHARLOTTE N.C. – The Queen City’s newest professional performing arts company announces its second production; POTUS. The broadway smash hits the Booth Playhouse on March 16th.

Join the Charlotte Conservatory for their feature production depicting a tale of a doofus president in charge of the United States and the seven women trying to prevent the toxic office culture of the White House from tipping into an international disaster.

Writer Selina Fillinger, and educator Stephen Kaliski bring their performance skills to Charlotte’s new theater to deliver Fillinger’s recent Broadway favorite.

Showtimes and Tickets

Thursday, March 16 at 8:00 p.m.

Friday, March 17 at 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 18 at 2:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 18 at 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 19 at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets range from $25 to $45 and are on sale now at carolinatix.org or purchase over the phone by calling 704.372.1000

Booth Playhouse is located at 130 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC 28202.