Cold Front Brings Widespread Rain, a Few Storms Overnight

AM Headlines:

Highs reach the mid 70s today

Cold front brings showers and spotty storms overnight into Friday

Breezy Friday w/ dropping temps

Freezing Saturday AM

Dry and warming up through President’s Day Discussion:

Cold front is producing severe storms in Arkansas and Missouri this morning. That severe threat will shift to the Tennessee Valley to the Gulf Coast today. Temps will warm ahead of the front locally with highs reaching the mid 70s this afternoon – the warmest yet of the year. Winds will pick up today out of the southwest with rain moving in from west to east tonight. Widespread showers with a few storms possible early Friday. Severe threat will be limited, but a stronger storm, or two can’t be completely ruled out. Localized flooding remains a low end threat with concern focused over the high country and foothills. Rain will completely clear the region by early afternoon. Temps will drop behind the front with a brief opportunity for snow across the higher elevations. Winds will pick up out of the northwest with temps falling below freezing by Saturday morning. Highs will be near average Saturday afternoon. Warmer through the rest of the weekend with highs in the mid 60s by Presidents Day. Rain chances return early next week.

Pollen Outlook

Grass – Low

Tree – Moderate

Mold – Moderate

Weeds – Low

Juniper, Elm – highest counts