Residents Worried About Future Of Historical Neighborhood After Mayor Demos Home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Broken brick and busted boards are all that remains at a home on Madison Ave in the McCrorey Heights neighborhood.

On Wednesday, crews tore down the home, recently bought by Mayor Vi Lyles.

“The neighborhood is totally different,” said resident Karen Byers Mansel

The predominantly black neighborhood was once home to many civil rights leaders. Including Dr. Reginald Hawkins whose home was infamously bombed in the mid-60’s.

“We have a lot of history here,” said resident Evonne Peterson.

Charlotte City Council voted to give the neighborhood a historical designation in mid-August. Five days before that, Mayor Lyles got the permit needed for demolition.

“I don’t think she should’ve ever bought in the house if she was going to knock it down. This is history. You’ve ruined it now,” said Jason Jones of Mayor Lyles.

Lyles said she decided to demolish and rebuild after discovering problems with the home.

She tweeted “When I rebuild, I will follow all the rules of the HDC and the neighborhood covenants.”

Mayor Lyles did not respond to our request for further comment.