Family Of 9 Safe After Rowan County House Fire

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. – A three-story home caught fire in Rowan County on Saturday, February 18th according to a tweet released by the Rowan County Fire Rescue.

The Scotch-Irish Fire Department responded to a call on 700 Mount Vernon Road in Woodleaf. Upon arrival, the three-story home was engulfed in flames.

The family says smoke detectors woke them up just after 5 a.m. The family of 9 made it out safely.

At 0510, Scotch-Irish FD was dispatched to a working structure fire, 700 Mt Vernon Rd, Woodleaf. First due arrived and found fire showing from a three story dwelling. @GCRRedCross assisting 9 displaced, no injuries. #RowanNCFire pic.twitter.com/EWwbgzp14W — Rowan County 990 (@CFP387) February 18, 2023

No injuries have been reported.

A Gofundme Account is set up to help the family.

