Warm and Windy Fat Tuesday

AM Headlines:

Iso. AM Showers

Drying out quickly today — increased fire danger

Windy — W 10-20 mph w/ gusts 30mph

Well above average temps through mid-week Record Breaking Highs possible

Cold front brings cooler temps this weekend Discussion:

A weak cold front is dropping through the region this morning. Patchy drizzle will be possible through the morning drive. Winds will pick up today out of the west 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph across the Piedmont. Mountain winds will gust up to 50 mph. This along with low relative humidity and dropping dew points will lead to an increased fire danger today. Although we have had a good amount of rain, brush will dry out quickly and fires could get out of control fast meaning outdoor burning is highly discouraged. Temps will warm to the mid 70s under partly cloudy skies. A warm front will lift north across the area Wednesday with temps climbing in to the upper 70s and overnight lows only falling into the mid 60s. Record breaking highs will be possible through the end of the week with temps in the low to mid 80s Thursday. A strong cold front will pass through the region Friday with winds picking up Thursday night. Highs will reach the upper 60s with temps falling into the mid 40s overnight. A wedge will lead to a cloudy and cool day Saturday with highs struggling to break out of the mid 50s. Keep the umbrella handy as on and off rain chances will persist through the evening. Temps will warm to near 70 by Sunday with a warmer start to the next work week likely.

Record Highs:

2/21 80 (2018) Min High 61 (2018)

2/22 80 (2018) Min High 62 (1897, 2018)

2/23 79 (2018) Min High 59 (2018)