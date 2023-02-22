Police: Anti-Semitic Flag Found At The Temple Of The High Country In Boone

BOONE N.C. – The Boone Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect who allegedly raised an anti-semitic flag at the Temple of the High Country.

The incident occurred on February 15 involving an individual displaying a flag bearing the image of a swastika in front of the temple, according to a news release. The flag was left behind and the Boone Police Department seized it as evidence.

The Boone Police Department has contacted several entities, including the State Bureau of Investigation, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the local District Attorney for assistance. All parties were able to provide vital information in regard to the case.

Police Chief Andy Le Beau issued a statement regarding the use of hate speech in the community:

“I understand what this flag represents, hate. The flag and its meaning certainly opposes my personal values and those of our police department. Additionally, I feel strongly that this hateful act has no moral place in our community.”

The department will be offering an Antisemitism resolution tonight at 6 PM. Town officials will gather at the Boone Council Chambers, located at 1500 Blowing Rock Road to read this resolution in support of the Jewish community.