Temps Continue to Soar Well Above Average

AM Headlines:

Mild Start, Well Above Average Highs

Record Breaking Heat Possible Thursday Record: 79 (2018)

Pollen Counts Climb Juniper/Cedars, Elm (Tree Pollen) Counts Highest

Cold front arrives Friday

Wedge keeps us cool and soggy Saturday Discussion:

Warming trend continues today as a warm front lifts across the region this morning. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s across the region with lows only falling to the mid 60s overnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s tonight. Tomorrow we will likely have record heat across the region as temps reach the low to mid 80s across the area. This would be the 4th earliest 80+ degree day on record if this happens and could potentially be the warmest February day on record period. Cold front arrives Friday with wind picking up Thursday night. Highs will still reach the low 70s. A few showers possible Friday. Wedge sets up Saturday as high pressure builds in the Northeast. Expect cloudy, cool and drizzly weather with highs struggling to break out of the 50s. Temps will push back into the low 70s by Sunday.