Charlotte Mecklenburg Library And Teach For America North Carolina Join Forces To Bolster Equitable Educational Success

CHARLOTTE, NC (News Release) — Charlotte Mecklenburg Library (CML) announces a partnership with Teach for America North Carolina (TFA NC), a national nonprofit dedicated to expanding educational opportunities for children.

While informal partners for years, CML and TFA NC will now work together to develop a comprehensive, strategic, and sustainable partnership that will strengthen the educational success of both entities. The partnership will be designed to enhance the professional development and skillset of CML staff and TFA NC staff, corps members, and alumni based in Mecklenburg County and surrounding areas.

Shared training focusing on the topic of Social Emotional Learning (SEL) will launch this summer. The Library’s robust branch system and experience with online programming will provide the infrastructure for delivering classes and seminars via in-person and online-based training modules. TFA NC corps members and alumni educators will be empowered in their classrooms to share Library resources such as the ONE Access initiative.

“CML and Teach for America North Carolina share a unified mission towards educational access and equity so it’s a logical next step for us to formalize our coalition of partnership in support of the hundreds of educators TFA brings to Mecklenburg County as alums and corps members serving education and education-related fields,” said Dr. Monique Perry-Graves, executive director of TFA’s North Carolina regions. “With the Library as our partner, we are building the next generation of educational leaders.” “A TFA NC and Library partnership just makes sense,” said Caitlin Moen, chief library services officer at CML. “We share a core belief in education access for all.”

