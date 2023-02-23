‘He Would Help Anyone Who Needed It’; Family Remembers Elderly Man Killed In Uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Family members describe Leon Mack as a community man. They say he helped everyone who needed it. His family and friends are stunned to hear the details of his death.

The 71-year-old lived with his daughter for months, then recently moved out on his own to Poplar Grove Apartments in Uptown Charlotte. Last Friday, witnesses say Mack was sitting on a bench near his home, when a man walked up to him and attempted to steal his backpack. CMPD says 51-year-old Terry Thompson robbed Mack and stabbed him to death. They found him in the same neighborhood hours later and arrested him for Mack’s murder. Jail records show Thompson was recently released from prison after serving 14 years for a violent robbery.

Family and friends placed flowers and letters on Mack’s SUV that’s still parked outside his home.

His family is planning a vigil Friday evening to remember his life. It will be held at 424 North Poplar Street at 6:30 p.m.

——————————————————

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a homicide in Uptown Charlotte.

On Friday, around 10:25 a.m., Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers responded to the 400 block of North Poplar Street. When they arrived, they found 71-year-old Leon Mack dead inside of a truck. Officers did not say how he died.

CMPD says a short distance away they located the person that is accused of killing Mack. 51-year-old Terry Thompson was arrested and charged with murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

This is an ongoing investigation.