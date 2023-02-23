Police: Two Men Wanted After Shooting Incident In Matthews

1/3 Capote-Angelina (Left), Perez (Right) Wanted For Shooting In Matthews

2/3 Emanuel Capote-Angelina – Discharge Weapon Occupied Property – Felony Conspiracy – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Discharge Firearm In City – Injury To Personal Property

3/3 Max Perez – Felony Conspiracy – Altering – Destroying, Or Stealing Evidence Of Criminal Conduct





MATTHEWS, N.C. – The Matthews Police Department is searching for two suspects accused in a shooting that happened at a Circle K convenience store in Matthews. The store is located near the intersection of Idlewild Road and Matthews-Mint Road.

According to witnesses, three men entered the store and began drinking alcohol from the store refrigerators. Witnesses tell police two of the suspects, who have been identified as Emanuel Capote-Angelina and Max Perez, got into an argument with other individuals inside the store.

While exiting the store, police say Capote-Angelina returned to his vehicle, retrieved a handgun, and began firing at two men as they retreated to their vehicle. No injuries were reported.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Capote-Angelina or Perez, please call 911 or 704-847-5555.