Much Cooler Temps and Showers to Start the Weekend

AM Headlines:

Cold front passing through the region this AM

Cooler after record highs yesterday

Showers tonight through early afternoon Saturday

Much Cooler Saturday

Temps rebound Sunday Discussion:

Cold front passing through the area this morning. Winds are beginning to shift out of the northwest which will limit temps from climbing too much warmer this afternoon. Highs will top out in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Showers return tonight as that front stalls south of the area. A wedge will build in, locking in clouds and keeping wet weather and cool temps through Saturday. Highs will only reach the mid 50s with rain tapering off by mid afternoon — great news for the Charlotte FC home opener tomorrow night. Cloudy, but warmer Sunday with highs back near 70. We will end February one a warm note with temps in the low to mid 70s through Tuesday.