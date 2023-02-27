Deputies Need Help Identifying Newton Armed Robbery Suspect

NEWTON, N.C. — Deputies are trying to identify the person responsbile for robbing a convenience store on Friday.

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to the Propst Superette convenience store at Hwy 10 East and Mt. Olive Church Road around 10 p.m. The store clerk told authorities that a person dressed in all black broke out the glass to the front door and entered the store after they were closed.

The clerk says the suspect demanded money and was last seen running towards Mt. Olive Lutheran Church. The clerk described the suspect as a black male, wearing all black and gloves.

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is asking if anyone has information on the suspect or the robbery to call 828-464-3112.