Police: Man Injured After Shooting on I-77

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police have asked for the public’s assistance after a shooting incident on Interstate 77 on Friday.

The shooting happened at 7:15 a.m. near I-77 northbound near exit 13. This is just before the Lasalle Street bridge. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says a man was driving a red Chevrolet Silverado C150 when someone fired a shot into the truck striking him. A police report says the man was taken to a nearby hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police did not say if this was a road rage incident.

A stock image has been released of the Chevy Silverado that was shot into.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.