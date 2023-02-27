Reward In Local Dog Abuse Case Reaches $10,000 After Dog Was Found Tied Up By A Necktie Inside University Area Dumpster

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — PETA is offering a reward of up to $8,000 and a local animal rescue group is offering another $2,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for torturing a dog that was found tied up by a necktie in a dumpster in the University area in February.

Officials say the dog, a tan and white pit pull named Joey, was found around 2:45pm on February 5th. PETA says the dog is now safe and receiving medical treatment, but exams revealed he’s been abused over a prolonged period of time with evidence of many broken bones and a reported loss of vision in one eye due to repeated beatings, according to a press release.

Anyone with information should contact Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control at 704-336-7600.