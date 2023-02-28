Red Cross Assisting People Displaced By South Charlotte Apartment Fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are assisting people displaced by an early morning apartment fire at 1800 block of Beacon Ridge Dr, in South Charlotte Tuesday morning.

The Charlotte Fire Department responded to the fire at Beacon Hill Apartments off South Blvd. around 3:30am.

All occupants had safely evacuated before crews arrived. Medic says no one was transported to the hospital.

Captain Dennis Gist says, at least 8 apartment units were affected.

There’s no word yet on where exactly the fire started or how it started.