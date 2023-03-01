Bojangles Coliseum Ready For 2023 Hercules Tires Big South Basketball Championships

CHARLOTTE, N. C. — It’s beginning to look a lot like March (Madness) inside Bojangles Coliseum.

Crews were hard at work on Tuesday, getting everything ready before the 2023 Hercules Tires Big South Basketball Championships begin on Wednesday.

Big South Conference Associate Commissioner, Mark Simpson is expecting a great week. “We’re anticipating some great games. As our lower seeds look to get into the top eight. And then when we get to Thursday with the quarter-finals, you never know what’s going to happen. It’s just exciting to finally be able to get started after all this time.”

Click here for ticket and tournament schedule information.