Search For Madalina Continues 100 Days After Missing Girl Last Seen

CORNELIUS, N.C. – It’s now been 100 days since 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari was last seen getting off her school bus in Cornelius.

Her mother and stepfather remain in jail, charged with failing to report her missing.

Cornelius Police last posted about Madalina on Valentine’s Day, saying “Detectives are working tirelessly and are following up on many leads to bring Madalina home.”

Anyone with firsthand information is asked to call Cornelius Police.