Unsettled Start to March

Severe Threat Friday

A warm front will lift across the region Friday leading to a surge of warm, moisture-rich air. A strong cold front to our west will likely produce a severe outbreak beginning in East Texas and continuing through the south Thursday night. Winds will increase through the day Friday with temps reaching the mid 70s. Models have slowed the progression of a line of thunderstorms that will race ahead of the cold front. This is likely where we will find a widespread threat of damaging wind. A few cells could rotate along that line, which indicates there is still a chance of tornadoes. The biggest concern will be for any storms that develop ahead of that line. These storms will be able to soak up all the energy around them and pose the greatest threat of tornadoes. Because the models have trended a bit slower on the arrival of storms, it does take away some of the instability available for these storms to flourish. However, in the past we usually see these storms arrive earlier than the models suggest, which means that severe threat remains from Friday afternoon through the evening. We’ll be able to better fine-tune this forecast for timing and impacts over the next 36 hours.

Dry and Seasonable Weekend

Rain will taper off early Saturday morning with a cooler but seasonable and dry weekend. Highs will reach the low 70s Saturday before falling into the low 40s overnight. Sunday and Monday temps will reach the mid to upper 60s under sunny skies.