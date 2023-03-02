‘He Had A Physical Presence That No One Could Equal’; Political Figures Weigh-In On Legacy of Jerry Richardson

CHARLOTTE — Former Charlotte Mayor Pat McCrory says Jerry Richardson was a true original who left a legacy across Charlotte and the Carolinas.

McCrory was in the midst of his first term as leader of Charlotte back in 1995 when Richardson’s dream of transforming the Queen City into an NFL town was taking shape. He says Richardson brought in a coalition of business leaders, two governors, city and county governments to make the dream a reality.

McCrory says Richardson made three crucial decisions while owner of the Panthers that will seal his legacy in Charlotte and across the Carolinas.

“One was the PSL’s, that was very original. Permanent Seat Licensing. Have the fans pay for the stadium instead of the government. We paid for the land, but the fans paid for the stadium,” says Pat McCrory, former Charlotte mayor.

McCrory says Richardson built the stadium downtown when, at the time, people were wanting the stadium in the suburbs. He said Richardson also included the entire Carolinas in bringing the Panthers to Charlotte.