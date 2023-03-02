Hornets Venom GT Tip Off The 2023 NBA 2K League Season

1/8

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – “Hornets Venom GT,” the Charlotte Hornets affiliated NBA 2K League eSports team, held their annual Media Day at Spectrum Center on Thursday, March 2nd. The current roster had their photos taken and shot some exclusive social media footage that is sure to entertain Venom GT fans.

Hornets Venom GT is entering their sixth season of play in the NBA 2k League, which puts the best players in the nation together to play other pro-level competition from across the league. After a rebuilding season last year, they look to continue their late-season surge with the addition of Xavier “Big Saint” St. John, who was acquired in a multi-team trade in the offseason. They also have their veteran leader returning, Kingsley Bragg, also known as “Crown,” who will be looking to make an impact for the team.

Many may think that anyone can just hop on the sticks and compete with the best but “Crown” said it best as he gets himself ready mentally for the upcoming season, “You got to be at the top of your game from day one. It’s a seven-month season and you’re not guaranteed to have multiple years in this league so you have to have top-level performance throughout.”

The NBA 2k League consists of 25 teams who play both 5-on-5 and 3-on-3 games for a chance to be the best. Each player plays a different position like a traditional basketball starting roster. Players are selected through the draft, combines, and scouting to help coaches and personnel find the best players possible.

“Every successful team has their point guard…we only go as far as he can take us,” said Coach/General Manager, Lawrence “BiggWest” West about his young point guard, Brandon “Bojui” Serrano.

Find more information about the NBA 2k League here and learn more about the Hornets Venom GT team.