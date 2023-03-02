Scattered Showers Return Late Today, Severe Threat Friday

AM Headlines

Morning Showers/Chance Storms

Scattered Showers w/ highs in the low 70s Thursday = NO SEVERE TODAY

Strong cold front arrives Friday

Severe Threat Friday PM 2PM – 8PM Damaging Straight Line Winds = Main Threat Isolated embedded tornadoes within line of storms Heavy Rain, Localized Flooding

Sunny and Dry Weekend Discussion

Scattered Showers, A few non-severe storms Thursday

A lot to unpack here. Storms are dying to our west this morning. However, an isolated rumble with more showers likely through Thursday AM. Scattered showers this afternoon with highs in the low 70s.

Friday Severe Threat

Severe threat will be greatest Friday. BUT, there are a few positive trends with the latest models. First, the upper low from the Arklatex will be taking off toward the great lakes tomorrow. A warm front will lift in the morning. The further north this front gets, the better for us. Still, we will have a warm, moist airmass in place with a line of thunderstorms crossing the area in the afternoon. Friday will be windy 20-30 mph sustained winds with gusts 40+. Along that line will hold the greatest severe threat for damaging straight line winds. Isolated tornadoes remain possible within this line, so we will need to watch for any rotation. Rain and storms will clear the area overnight.

Pleasant and Dry Weekend

Dry and cooler air moves in for the weekend. Expect sunshine and temps in the 60s with lows falling back toward the low 40s. Brief warm up early next week into the 70s with more rain Tuesday night into Wednesday.