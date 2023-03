CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police say a car ended up running off the interstate after an early morning shooting.

The shooting was reported before 10 a.m. on Thursday. It happened near the I-85 & I-485 outer loop ramp in west Charlotte according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The driver of the vehicle that was shot into was not injured. Medic says they refused transport.

At this time, police say this shooting does not appear to be random. It is unknown if any arrests have been made.