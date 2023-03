CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a deadly accident in south Charlotte.

The crash happened near Pineville Matthews Road and Echo Forest Drive just after 5 p.m. on Friday.

Medic confirms one person is deceased. The crash involved a vehicle and a motorcycle. No other details have been released.

Road Closure due to Traffic Fatality in the South Division. https://t.co/XzktMYfxAT — CMPD News (@CMPD) March 3, 2023

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area as police investigate.

