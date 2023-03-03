Severe Storms Possible Friday

AM Headlines:

Nuisance Rain for AM Commute

Wind Advisory –> High Wind Warning for Mountains Advisory 7am -7pm SE 15-25 G50 Warning 7pm – 10am W 20-30 G60

Wind Advisory for Piedmont 1pm – 1am SW 20-30 G40-50

Severe Storms Possible 4pm – 10pm Window Damaging Straight Line Winds = Main Threat Isolated Tornadoes (West of CLT = greatest threat) Localized Flooding = mountains

Winds die down through Saturday

Cooler and drier weekend

More rain next week Discussion:

A strong cold front will barrel through the Carolinas later this evening. Showers for the AM commute with winds picking up this afternoon. Damaging gusts are possible that could bring down trees and cause power outages. Drivers of high-top vehicles will have trouble keeping control of vehicles — especially in the mountains with gusts in excess of 60 mph possible. A high wind warning is in effect until 10 am Saturday for our mountain communities. The severe threat will begin mid-afternoon and taper off after 8-9 pm with rain clearing the area quickly after. Clouds clear quickly as dry air moves in. Winds die down through the day Saturday. Expect temps to only reach the 60s Saturday and Sunday, but sunny skies will give us an opportunity to dry out. Temps will warm into the low to mid-70s by early next week. with rain chances returning mid-week next week.